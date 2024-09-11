'Unbothered' Katy Perry shares 'surprising' reaction to fiance's Kim Kardashian gaze

Katy Perry reacts to Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian's viral video

Katy Perry shares her reaction to the viral video of Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian's booty.

The former American Idol judge, who exchanged rings with her fiancé in an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day in 2019, dished on details of the photo that the couple took with the reality star.



During an exclusive interview on the Elvis Duran Show on Tuesday, September 10, the host inquired, "It's you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, and Orlando is staring at her butt."

Nodding his head in shock, Elvis asked the 39-year-old singer, "How could you not?"

To which, Katy responded, "I approve"

The 'unbothered' celebrity asked the host about the controversy revolving around the viral photo.

She said, "So wait, what's the controversy?"

Elvis then pulled out an article and began to read it to the hitmaker, describing images of them with the actor's hand 'right above Katy's butt.'

The Roar singer quickly chipped in, adding, "It's been other places. Sorry to tell you. My daughter is four."

This comes after the couple posed with the SKIMS founder on Monday, September 9, at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in New York City.

The photo quickly became viral after fans spotted the Pirates of the Caribbean actor taking a look at Kardashian's 'booty.'

Despite the humorous instance, the couple pulled off some affectionate stunts on the red carpet.