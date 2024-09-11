Jason Kelce opens up about his daughters’ love for Taylor Swift’s music

Jason Kelce's daughters cannot stop singing Taylor Swift's THIS song

Jason Kelce has recently opened up that his daughters are in love with Taylor Swift.



Last week, the former NFL star reportedly joined fellow former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder on their Pivot Podcast, where Jason shared about his three-year-old daughter Elliotte singing Taylor’s song.

“I've been listening a lot to 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,’” said the father-of-three.

Jason explained, “There's a line in that where 'I'm a real tough kid. I can handle my things.”

However, Jason disclosed that his daughter would change it to, “I'm a real tough kid. I can handle my stuff”.

“That's all I hear on a daily basis, because it gets a laugh out of me every time,” he added.

Earlier, Jason, who shares three daughters with wife Kylie, admitted he wanted his daughters to meet Taylor’s cats despite his lies.

Speaking on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the former pointed out that he'd been telling his daughters that cats “are poisonous” as a way to avoid getting a feline to their household.

“Jason Kelce has been telling his kids cats are poisonous so they don't have to get one?? LMAO Get Tree Paine on the phone,” wrote one user in reference to Taylor’s manager."