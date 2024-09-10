Selena Gomez ‘grateful’ for recent ‘overwhelming’ career highs

Selena Gomez has also been nominated for an Emmy award for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez is feeling immense gratitude as her career continues to soar.

Speaking with People Magazine at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 for the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez, the 32-year-old actress and singer reflected on her recent successes and how she feels “grateful” for it.

"It's such a wonderful gift," Gomez said, acknowledging the "overwhelming" moments in her life, including this new film project.

Beyond Emilia Pérez, Gomez is also making waves on TV, starring in Only Murders in the Building, which earned her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the upcoming Primetime Emmys.

Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, tells the unique story of Manitas Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón), a Mexican drug lord who fakes his death, undergoes gender reassignment surgery, and becomes Emilia Pérez, only to try to reunite with his family. Gomez plays Del Monte's wife in the musical.

The film's success at Cannes included winning the Jury Prize and Best Actress for its female ensemble, marking a significant moment for Gascón, the first openly trans person to win the award.