Beyoncé shares difficulties of parenting, didn’t want Blue-Ivy on stage during tour

Beyoncé siscusses struggles of raising 3 kids and fame's constraints.

For many, the highlight of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour was seeing her daughter, Blue-Ivy Carter, join her onstage.

The 12-year-old, whom Beyoncé shares with Jay-Z, made several memorable appearances as the tour traveled across Europe and the U.S. from March to September 2023.

Despite the buzz around these performances, she admits she was initially hesitant to have Blue-Ivy on stage.

The turning point came during a surprise appearance at Stade De France in Saint Denis on May 26, where her daughter danced alongside her mother during powerful renditions of My Power and Black Parade, a tribute to the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

In an exclusive interview for the October edition of GQ, Beyoncé reflected on her decision to showcase her daughter in such a high-profile setting.

"Blue is an artist in her own right," she said. "She has an incredible sense of music and fashion, and she’s been creating characters since she was three."

She initially hesitated to let her daughter perform. "She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage," Beyoncé shared.

"Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."



As a mother to 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, she explained that the decision for the daughter to join her on stage was carefully planned around the family’s schedule.

The tour’s 56 shows over five months were timed to coincide with her children’s school holidays. "I try to only tour when my kids are out of school," Beyoncé said.

"I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

The singer emphasized her commitment to maintaining her family’s privacy and normalcy amid the pressures of fame.