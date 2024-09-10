Chester Bennington's son accuses Linkin Park of 'erasing' dad's legacy

Chester Bennington died of suicide by hanging in 2017

Chester Bennington's son, Jamie Bennington, is furious with Linkin Park for tarnishing his late father’s legacy.

On Sept. 8, Jamie took to Instagram to criticise the band for bringing Armstrong on board following his father’s death in 2017.

In now-expired Instagram Stories viewed by Variety, he expressed frustration, calling out Emily’s previous ties to the Church of Scientology and her apparent support for actor Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape in 2023.

Jamie also accused Linkin Park of betraying their fan base. He stated that the band had "failed to address the concerns of their diverse fan base" and "betrayed the trust" of those who looked up to them. He added that Linkin Park’s co-founder, Mike Shinoda, had “quietly erased my father’s life and legacy… during international suicide prevention month.”

Following Emily’s public inauguration to the band, Masterson accuser Chrissie Carnell-Bixler’s husband Cedric resurfaced the allegations that Emily had shown support for Masterson leading up to his 2020 trial. The accusations against Masterson, which included sexual assault charges, led to his eventual conviction and a sentence of 30 years to life.

In response, Emily explained that she had attended one of Masterson’s early court hearings as a gesture of support for someone she once “considered a friend.” However, she quickly realised that she “shouldn’t have.”

“I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes,” she asserted.