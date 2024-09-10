Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next stops on 'world tour' are perfectly strategic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for another international adventure, with plans to visit Lesotho and Botswana before the year ends, according to an insider who spoke with Hello!.



Despite appearing as unusual destinations to some, these countries are significant for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The upcoming tour makes perfect sense as both Lesotho and Botswana are closely linked to Prince Harry’s charitable work.

His organization, Sentebale, which supports vulnerable children in southern Africa, has strong ties to these regions.

This aligns with his late mother Princess Diana’s legacy of championing causes related to child welfare in Africa.

Additionally, Harry’s previous visits to these countries have been warmly received.

During his last trip in 2019, he was met with positive public engagement, which likely offers some comfort to the couple as they prepare for this new chapter of their tour.

During their 2019 tour of southern Africa, the couple spent ten days immersed in the region’s diverse cultures and causes.



On one of those days, the Prince ventured to Botswana while Meghan stayed behind to care for their young son, Archie.

Harry’s visit to Botswana was marked by a series of impactful engagements.

He visited the Chobe Tree Reserve, where he joined local schoolchildren in planting trees, part of his ongoing conservation efforts.

The Duke of Sussex also engaged with students and teachers from across the district, participating in an educational program focused on tree planting and ecosystem awareness.



