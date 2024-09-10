Tyrese Gibson, Fast and Furious star arrested in court

Tyrese Gibson, Fast and Furious star who is also a singer, got arrested in court Monday morning for charges of unpaid child support from his ex-wife Samantha Lee.



Gibson, who is a father to 5-year-old daughter Soraya with Lee, attended the court in the judgement of judge Kevin Farmer in a Fulton County, Ga., amid his ongoing child support battle with his ex, as per TMZ.

According to reports, the judge has had enough of Gibson not agreeing to pay the $10,000 a month that he was ordered to start paying last April.

As a result, Gibson was found in contempt of court by Judge Farmer for his failure to make payment. He was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

As per the reports, Judge Farmer said that Gibson could stay out of jail if he paid $73,000, which included $7,500 for Lee's legal bills. TMZ also claims that the TGT singer is making arrangements to get the owed debt off his shoulders.

However, Gibson seemed to have predicted the outcome of the hearing before it even happened.

“Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ],” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, alerting his fans of his arrest over the weekend.

“We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???” the Sweet Lady singer added.