Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti return to NYC after steamy getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti heat things up in Europe.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, were spotted out and about in New York City, enjoying some retail therapy.



The Italian beauty was seen carrying a white shopping bag, while the Killers of the Flower Moon actor kept a low profile in his signature face mask, ball cap, and earphones.

Leo opted for a laid-back look in a white t-shirt, grey hoodie, and Army green pants, while Vittoria looked effortlessly chic in a white t-shirt, unbuttoned flannel, and wide-legged jeans.

The couple’s outing comes as Vittoria returns to the runway for New York Fashion Week, following a luxurious European vacation with DiCaprio.

Although Vittoria appeared to shoot Leo a stern glance during their stroll, the two seemed focused on their day in the city, marking yet another stylish appearance together.

Last month, the couple was spotted soaking up the sun on a luxurious yacht off the coast of the South of France.

The model turned heads as she removed her bikini top while enjoying the Mediterranean waters with the Titanic star.

The couple has spent a significant portion of their summer cruising through Europe’s most glamorous destinations, including the chic locales of Sardinia.

During their Italian stopover, Vittoria sparked a wave of speculation when she was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger, igniting rumors about the status of their relationship.

However, the model's left hand was noticeably bare of any jewelry during their yacht outing near Cannes, where she was joined by a shirtless DiCaprio.