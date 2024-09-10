The Weeknd ‘dances in the flames’ in new single’s iPhone 16 Pro shot video

The Weeknd anounces release of 'Dancing in the Flames'

The Weeknd reveals his plan to release Dancing in the Flames, the first single out of his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, this Friday, September 13.



The popstar premiered the to-be-released track while performing One Night Only in São Paulo, Brazil, this past Saturday.

According to Variety, Dancing in the Flames is set to come out with a music video, which is shot completely on Apple’s recently announced iPhone 16 Pro.

The video is said to be directed by Anton Tammi in collaboration with the director of photographer Erik Henrikkson.

Footage debuted during Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event earlier on September 9, featured how Tammi efficiently used Apple’s Iphone’s latest model to shoot the music video, showing off how it can record in 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision and the vast options it enable in post-production.

“Using iPhone 16 Pro is starting to erase the line between what’s considered a ‘professional camera’ and what’s not. And I think this is really really going to help young filmmakers coming up,” says Henrikkson.

“I was very impressed with how iPhone 16 was able to pick up the strong highlights, the deep blacks, because we were shooting with very bright HDMI backlights hitting the rain and that was something I was worried about.

‘How will the iPhone pick these lights up, how will the contrast be managed, how will this look on the Weeknd’s face?’ And when I saw the results, I was blown away to be honest.”