Prince Louis plays sweet role in mom Kate Middleton's touching video

In a sweet appearance Prince Louis delivers a charming message to the camera

The Princess of Wales has released a heartfelt video with an update on her cancer treatment, featuring some very special moments with her family.

In her most personal video to date, Kate is joined by her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

The footage offers a touching glimpse into their close family bond, as they are seen enjoying activities like playing cards in Norfolk, jumping on hay bales, and sharing hugs at the beach.

In a sweet appearance, ever-cheeky Prince Louis delivers a charming message to the camera. The three-minute video also captures Kate pushing the young prince on a swing, with her emotional voiceover playing throughout.

Her children’s significance during her recovery is clear, as Kate’s powerful words pause only to give way to moments featuring them.

In one of the most touching scenes, the camera switches to a selfie mode, showing George, Charlotte, and Louis sitting with their mum on a picnic blanket in a picturesque field.

Prince George then rushes up to the camera and asks "is this filming?" while little Louis along with Charlotte then moves in and says "hello!".



The children's speaking cameos come as Kate, whose chemotherapy treatment has come to an end, talks about how her experience has put a "new perspective on everything".

She explains: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

She also adds: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

The emotional announcement follows Kate's recent public appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon earlier this year.

In a heartfelt written statement ahead of the King's birthday celebrations, Kate shared that while she was making progress in her recovery, she was "not out of the woods yet" and continued to experience both "good days and bad days" during her treatment.

Her appearance at Trooping the Colour marked a significant milestone, as it was her first public engagement since being diagnosed with cancer in March.

Last month, Kate and Prince William took a brief break from their summer holiday at Balmoral to share a rare and personal message with the public.