Royal expert praises Kate Middleton's daring video as 'One of Kind'

Princess Kate has confirmed that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

Kate Middleton "looks remarkably well" in a new video that highlights her "personal side," according to former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole.

During an appearance on GB News, Cole spoke with Martin Daubney about the future Queen's recent confirmation that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

“There has never been a royal video like that. Moving, intimate, candid and bold”, he said.

“It’s a masterstroke really, we have never seen anything like that. We have never seen a Prince give his wife, a Princess, a kiss, when they’re going down a beach in Norfolk.

“Have you ever seen a family so in love, so happy together? I think it’s worth noting that even at the end of this long series of treatments, she looks remarkably well, even in the circumstances.

“It’s part home movie, it’s part Hollywood, it’s clever and glossy. It’s beautifully pulled off. We have intimate shots, probably by Prince William himself.

“It’s intimate, very personal and also keeps an eye on the big picture with people around the world also suffering this way.

“It’s remarkable and brilliantly pulled off. It will be very moving for a lot of people. A lot of people will relate to this and they will be so pleased to see her up and about.”

In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate is hoping to gradually resume a lighter schedule of public engagements for the rest of the year.

One possible event she's considering attending is the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, where she would join the rest of the Royal Family.

Additionally, she has started planning her annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which has become a significant event on the royal calendar.