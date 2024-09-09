Kim Kardashian walked Madonna's dog to score iconic jewellery in Vogue documentary

Kim Kardashian reflects on friendship with Madonna.

Kim Kardashian has just revealed a fascinating tidbit from her childhood: she and her sister Kourtney used to walk Madonna's dog in exchange for some seriously iconic jewelry.

While most kids might earn their pocket money by washing cars or babysitting, the young Kardashian sisters had a much glitzier gig in the '90s.

In a recent episode of the Disney+ documentary In Vogue: The 90s, Kim shared that she and Kourtney, then around eight and 10 years old, lived next door to Madonna.

Their reward for walking the pop legend's dog? None other than Madonna's famous neon bracelets, a signature accessory of the era.

Kim recalled the glamorous moment with excitement: "One day, after walking Madonna’s dog, she brought down a shoebox and gave it to me and Kourtney."

The Queen of Pop was transitioning out of her neon phase, and the sisters were lucky enough to snag a piece of that iconic style.

"We opened the box and it was filled with neon rubbery bracelets. Madonna told us, Here girls, I’m so over this phase.

We wore them to school and everyone was like, Oh my God, where did you get that?

And we said, Madonna gave it to us! They didn’t believe us at first, but we were serious—she really gave it to us!"

The documentary features insights from fashion icons like Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour, alongside interviews with supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

It also includes a segment with designer Stella McCartney, who discusses the perks of being Paul McCartney's daughter.



