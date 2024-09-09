Nicole Kidman shows kindness to co-star's former partner with sweet gesture

Nicole Kidman makes surprising admission about Hollywood Icon Liev Schreiber

Nicole Kidman makes a surprising admission about Hollywood icon Liev Schreiber, ahead of the release of her miniseries, The Perfect Couple.

The Oscar-winning actress, who stars alongside Schreiber in the new drama miniseries on Netflix, made sure to "check-in" with her co-star's former partner Naomi Watts before committing to the role.

Naomi and Schreiber dated for 11 years until they decided to part ways in 2016.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, who recently received the AFI Lifetime Award for serving tremendously in the industry for more than four decades, enthused, "We always check in, we’re besties. That was very kind of her to do that."

After giving Nicole her blessing, Naomi revealed that she was more than thrilled to tune in and see what all the hype is about.

She exclaimed, "I’m desperate to [watch] because everyone is raving about it. It just launched, what, two days ago.

‘I’m very much looking forward to it. I have seen the trailer. It looks fantastic."

Meanwhile, the Babygirl actress also dished her on-screen romance with Liev in the series.

Nicole, who is presently married to music star Keith Urban, explained, "There was great depth and heat in this relationship and it had gone through a lot over time, and how do you make it through all of those things if you do not share some sort of passion and joint narrative?"

The Perfect Couple will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 5, 2024.

