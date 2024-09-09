Jenna Ortega's co-star recalls hilarious stunt from 'Beetlejuice' sets

Jenna Ortega, Catherina O'Hara cite hilarious instances from Beetlejuice sets

Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara are dishing out on details from the iconic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dance scene.

During an exclusive interview with NME, Catherine O’Hara, who is reprising her role as Delia, shared her stance on the dance scene at the end of the film, serving as a prequel to the 1988 Beetlejuice.

She told the outlet that the film features a ground-breaking scene, highlighting their characters Astrid and Delia.

Speaking of her co-star, Ortega, who is widely known for playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s original series Wednesday, explained, “You were the inspiration behind the performance art aspect of it.

“I think it read on the page as a proper dance, and you sparked an idea.”

To which, the 70-year-old quickly responded, “I wanted the more… illogical to my mind… dance moves that kind of mean nothing in all modern… not all modern dance, modern dance is amazing.”

“We were in a tent right off set and we were like, ‘Oh it’s funny when you do that.”

O’Hara recalled that Ortega “laid down on the floor and did” a dramatic stunt, leaving no room for further adjustments.

For the unversed, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice first premiered on September 6, 2024.