AEMEND condemns Gandapur's ‘vulgar, threatening' remarks targeting journalists

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has demanded an apology from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for the use of "vulgar remarks and issuing threats" to journalists, mainly women during a public rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.



During the public rally, Gandapur uttered extremely irresponsible and inappropriate words for the journalists, as well as targeted them with serious allegations and threats, which are intolerable, the journalist body said in a statement.

Besides targeting his opponents, the provincial chief executive at the much-hyped Sunday’s power show also hurled allegations at journalists, calling them “sellouts and brokers” without sharing evidence.

Denouncing the KP CM’s statement, the media body said: “In Pakistan, journalists are performing their duties under unfavourable circumstances. PTI should inquire Gandapur for his language against the journalists, who are performing their duties under pressure and regulations, and he should apologise to the journalist community for his use of inappropriate words.”

Additionally, the AEMEND also denounced the harassment of some reporters by political workers covering the rally, as well as hindering them from performing their duties.

According to the media body, the political leadership’s irresponsible statements become the reason behind the political workers getting provoked, which causes the lives and possessions of media workers to face dangers.

Moreover, the AEMEND also expressed concern over the dangers journalists face in Pakistan and the restrictions on the right to freedom.

The media body said: “Media is confronting unannounced censorship, illegal restraints and pressure over coverage of political rallies and activities due to which the public's right to information is being badly influenced.”

It also noted democratic society can only prosper under the free media which is in favour of the state, politics and people.

On the other hand, rights organisation Aurat Foundation also expressed outrage over the use of vulgar, immoral and shameful language against journalists, especially women journalists, by the KP CM, calling it a woman-biased mentality of a misogynist person.

“The chief minister's language was threatening. He has proved his moral decline by speaking against women. By using these words, he has clearly violated Section 10 of the Cyber Crimes Act 2016, which deals with "cyber terrorism" and Section 10A, which deals with "hate speech". Therefore, Aurat Foundation demands that a case be instituted immediately against the KP CM for violating these provisions by the concerned authorities,” the foundation said in a statement.

The foundation added: “We want to make it clear that if anyone thinks that ‘women are easy targets’, they are deeply mistaken. The Pakistani woman is stronger, more aware and empowered than ever before, and she is not able to defend herself, but can defend the country's politics also.”

Moreover, while expressing praise for the services of women journalists, the rights foundation said: “As far as the journalists are concerned, especially women journalists, the whole society, especially the politicians, should realise that whether there is a war, flood, unrest or any other dangerous situation, these people perform their professional duties at the risk of their lives. Threatening them is shameful and will not be accepted. Unfortunately, it is a sign of the cultural depravity of a part of our political leadership that it has made such a vulgar language its norm. This cycle must end.”