Meghan Markle gives new tension to Prince William after big win in UK

Meghan Markle leaves Prince William in shock with big win

Meghan Markle has been making it to the good books of the young Britons, leaving the royal family in shock.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the Duchess of Sussex's popularity among Gen Zers has increased significantly.

In a new poll conducted by YouGov, the former Suits actress bagged a spot which revealed that she is so close to beating his brother-in-law, Prince William, in the coming days.

Meghan's popularity in the UK skyrocketed by 22 points, especially after her headline-making visit to Colombia alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

The poll took place from August 14 to August 15, which showed that Meghan was favoured by "nearly half (48 per cent) of youngsters and disliked by only three out of ten (30 per cent), with a net approval rating of plus 18."

On the other hand, the Prince of Wales garnered 48 per cent votes of "favourability" from the same age group. The future King was disliked by 28 per cent of young people, resulting in a "net approval rating of plus 20, just two points above Meghan."

The poll is said to be alarming for the key members of the royal family, including William and Princess Kate.