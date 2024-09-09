Andrew Garfield’s raw 'We Live in Time' performance mirrors ‘personal loss’

Andrew Garfield dishes on portrayal of 'personal loss' in 'We Live in Time'

We Live in Time has been a cathartic process for Andrew Garfield.

When Garfield, 41, and his co-star Florence Pugh opened up about the emotional impact of the upcoming movie during the world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 6, he referred to the portrayal of personal loss.

Speaking about the film’s director John Crowley’s vision of "collecting of experience that one goes through in one's life — personal experience, personal loss, personal love," the Spider-Man star expressed his thoughts.

"I think that we were lucky enough to be able to bring all of those private personal things to this in ways that were healing for us and hopefully healing for an audience as well," he said.

We Live in Time stars the Academy Award nominees as a couple who crossed each other's paths by chance, fell in love and remained by each other's sides through thick and thin while starting a family.

In addition, according to Deadline, Pugh, 28, moved to tears on Friday as her movie made it to the world premiere in the Princess of Wales Theatre.

"It was so amazing, it was such a pleasure shooting this movie," she said while crying during the post-premiere Q&A session. "Watching it…is like life unfolding, and we’re all doing it right now."

We Live in Time is slated to hit the theatres on October 11.