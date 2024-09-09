Jamie Lee Curtis calls 'The Bear' guest spot ‘privilege’ in Emmy win speech

Jamie Lee Curtis earned an Emmy Award for her guest role in 'The Bear'

Jamie Lee Curtis’ guest role in The Bear was enough to land her an Emmy award.



On Sunday, September 8, the 65-year-old actress was honoured with a statue for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.

With her role as Donna Berzatto in The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, Curtis stood out among other nominees in the category.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph from Only Murders in the Building, Kaitlin Olson from Hacks, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph from Saturday Night Live and Olivia Colman from The Bear were all nominated in the same category.

The actress delivered an acceptance speech after stepping onto the stage to receive the accolade.

"To be the source of someone’s pain is very difficult … It's astonishing that I got this opportunity at this point in my life," she said, before describing the show's cast and crew as "the ingredients of this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful piece of television ... that I'm privileged to be in."

The Freaky Friday star also expressed gratitude in the press room, telling reporters she felt "lucky" after winning the Emmy.

"And I just never thought in my life that I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence," Curtis added. "And it's just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years that I get these opportunities. So, I'm humbled and incredibly grateful."