PM launches nationwide anti-polio campaign

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the inaugural ceremony of nationwide anti-polio drive in Islamabad on September 8, 2024. — PID

As cases of poliovirus see significant rise in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a special anti-polio vaccination campaign as the government in a bid to eradicate the infectious disease.



The polio campaign, which will be carried out across 115 districts of the country, will target at least 30 million children under the age of five for immunisation against this debilitating disease.

Under the drive, some 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to the children, from September 9 to 15.

“We are grateful to the partners and friendly international organisations cooperating with the government in the fight against polio,” PM Shehbaz said.

He expressed optimism that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments and partners, will succeed in completely eradicating polio from the country.

“Our efforts to eliminate polio from Pakistan will certainly bear fruit, Insha’Allah,” said the prime minister.

He also paid tribute to the efforts of federal and provincial officials, polio workers, and security personnel in the fight against polio.

The premier urged parents to ensure that their children under five receive the polio vaccine to protect them from lifelong disability.

On this occasion, the prime minister personally administered polio drops to children.

The ceremony was attended by the PM’s Coordinator for Health, Dr Mukhtar Bharath, PM’s Special Representative for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, and the United Nations along with other senior officials.

Amid ongoing efforts to wipe out poliovirus, Islamabad reported its first case of the crippling disease in 16 years two days ago, which took the national tally to 17 for the ongoing year.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by virus mainly affecting children under the age of five years, who are malnourished or have weak immunity because of being under-vaccinated or not vaccinated for polio and other childhood diseases.

The illness invades the nervous system and causes paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Despite rigorous efforts by the government towards eradication of the disease, Pakistan remains in the grip of poliovirus. It is one of the two remaining polio-endemic countries in the world, along with Afghanistan, and the number of cases on a yearly basis has significantly dropped in the country.