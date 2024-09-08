King Charles' first two years marked by success amidst serious challenges

King Charles' first two years completed amidst challenges

King Charles is being celebrated for his "very successful" first two years as Britain's monarch, marking the second anniversary of his ascension to the throne today.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in history, passed away two years ago at her Balmoral home, surrounded by close family members.

Royal author Robert Hardman reflected on Charles's reign, noting that despite a "challenging year" for the royals, the monarchy remains "rock solid."

Hardman acknowledged that Queen Elizabeth's death created an "enormous void" in the national landscape, placing significant pressure on Charles as he stepped into his late mother's role.

Speaking to GB News, Hardman explained: "I think we all remember where we were when we heard the news that our longest lived, longest reigning, longest serving monarch in our history had died.

"She was in her late 90s, but there was still a sense of shock because for the vast majority of people in Britain and around the world, she had just always been there. She was the human embodiment of stability, continuity, and reliability."

Noting the concern expressed by royal supporters about how King Charles would perform as monarch, Hardman praised the "success" of the King in his first years in the role.

Hardman admitted: "I remember at the time, there were people worrying about how on Earth can Charles step into her shoes, given her extraordinary role in our life.

"And yet that's precisely what he's done. It's been a very successful reign, two years on."

Discussing the wider Royal Family and their health concerns announced this year, Hardman noted the "difficult" obstacles both the King and Princess of Wales have faced this year alone, and how he has still "got on with it".

Hardman told host Nana Akua: "He's had the challenges of his health and of course, the challenges of the Princess of Wales -the Royal Family have had a difficult year.

"But nonetheless, when you look back and you think of everything that has happened since, we've had a great deal of national and geopolitical global instability, and yet the monarchy has been rock solid. He's now on his third Prime Minister, and we've had crises of one kind or another, but the monarchy has just got on with it."

Harman added: "I think people feel reassured. There's this thousand-year-old institution that obviously has to adapt, but has shown that duty comes first and that the smooth running of the country is the better for it."

Paying a personal tribute to the late Queen, Hardman recalled his many travels with the monarch around the world, and how her stability over her 70-year reign resulted in record-breaking numbers of world leaders travelling to the UK to pay their respects after her passing.

Hardman revealed: "I was lucky enough to go on some of those historic state visits she did. She was the first ever monarch to to pay a state visit to Moscow, to go to the Kremlin, and to go to China.

"I always remember being on the quayside in South Africa, where she came in on Britannia to be greeted by Nelson Mandela, the first elected Prime Minister since the end of apartheid.

"We had the highest concentration of heads of state and world leaders on British soil ever because everybody wanted to come and pay their respects. That was the sheer presence and gravitas in which she was regarded around the world."