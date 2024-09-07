Harry praised King Charles while William remained silent on father's role

Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020

Prince William's relationship with his father has evolved significantly in recent years, shaped by their shared challenges, including the Queen's death, Charles and Kate's cancer diagnoses, and issues involving Prince Harry.



However, their bond wasn't always strong. As the eldest son of Charles and Diana, William witnessed the turbulent collapse of their marriage, which impacted his view of both parents.

As royal commentator previously Camilla Tominey noted: "When the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, came round in 2017, aides begged William to acknowledge his father's role in their upbringing when he addressed journalists before the screening of an ITV documentary but he flatly refused."

She continued: "Charles' only mention came in another documentary for the BBC that year, when it was left to Harry to pay tribute."

Indeed, during 'Diana, 7 Days', Harry praised his father for his emotional support during the turbulent period following Diana's death, saying: "One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died.

"He was there for us; he was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best and to make sure we were protected and looked after."

It is now evident that William and Charles share a strong bond. Their affection is visible during public appearances, with a particularly memorable moment occurring at the King's coronation when William pledged his allegiance and kissed his father on the cheek.

Commentators and fans quickly remarked on the emotional and tender nature of their connection.

In his recent book, Charles III: New King, New Court, Robert Hardman discusses the evolving relationship between the monarch and his eldest son, noting: "The Prince of Wales's relationship with the King has been strengthened by the twin burdens of their new roles and periodic broadsides from California.

"Also, the more that the heir to the throne becomes involved in the running of the Duchy of Cornwall and the royal estates, the more he has come to appreciate his father’s dedication and his achievements over the years."

Likewise, Prince William's relationship with his stepmother, Queen Camilla, has significantly strengthened over the years. Initially, the deep loyalty William and Harry felt toward their mother created long-standing distrust and resentment toward Camilla.

However, after Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, William has made notable strides in building a cordial relationship with his stepmother. This improvement has been further supported by the shared challenges, as both King Charles and Princess Kate are undergoing cancer treatment.

A source told the Mirror : "It brought them closer," as William and Kate aimed to steer clear of any further "drama".



