Ian McKellen claims Queen was 'Bloody Rude' during their meeting

Ian McKellen fractures wrist and vertebra in on-stage accident.

Ian McKellen has described Queen Elizabeth II as "bloody rude" during a memorable encounter in an interview.

The acclaimed actor, who recently had to cut short a theatrical tour due to a fall, shared his experience with The Times of London.

McKellen recounted a meeting where the she presented him with a medal, but her comments took a sharp turn.

When she remarked, "You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time," McKellen quipped in return, "Well, not as long as you."

The Queen’s follow-up question, "Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?" struck McKellen as dismissive.

Reflecting on the exchange, McKellen said, "That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It felt like a way of saying, Does anyone care a f*** about you because I don’t. Now off you go!"

Despite his critique, the actor expressed understanding towards the pressures of royal life, noting, "They’re in prison, unable to do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?"

At 85, he has recently disclosed that he was offered the chance to reprise his iconic role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’s upcoming Lord of the Rings films.

Serkis, known for his portrayal of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy, is set to helm the new project.

In June, McKellen's stage performance of Player Kings at London’s Noel Coward Theatre took an unexpected turn when he tripped over an upturned chair, resulting in a fall that fractured his wrist and a vertebra.



