Ben Affleck makes shocking admission about failed relationships amid JLo split

Ben Affleck reveals his role in relationship fallouts amid Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck makes shocking admission about his failed relationships following Jennifer Lopez tumultuous split.

Although the Goodwill Hunting actor has remained silent about the most heartbreaking split of the year, a resurfaced interview has offered an inside scoop on his take on relationships as a whole.

In a 1999 interview with Playboy Magazine, the 52-year-old admitted to being the ultimate 'culprit' behind all of his failed relationships.

He shared that despite growing out of a relationship, he would 'keep quiet' and 'carry on' ahead of developing "a passive-aggressive" rage.

He told the publication at the time, "It's not like I was a womanizer or physically abusive or psychologically abusive or whatever."

"It's just that these relationships never end well. I think what happens is, I end up wanting to be out of the relationship."

The then-27-year-old went on to explain, "During the course of a relationship, if you get dissatisfied and unhappy and don't say something, if you don't deal with it right then, it just festers and stays there."

This comes after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck last month, citing irreconcilable differences as the main reason.

The recently resurfaced video has now sparked renewed interest, seemingly summing up the former celebrity couple's relationship fallout and fueling speculation about what went wrong between them.

