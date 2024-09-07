Taylor Swift's 'bitter' fallout with old pal revealed

Taylor Swift's secret feud exposed amid split rumours

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are reportedly at outs as they were last spotted sitting in separate suites during recent Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens clash.

The 34-year-old songstress, who is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted spending time with his mom Donna in a separate suite on Thursday, September 5, igniting rumours of a feud between the two friends.

According to several fans, their dispute might have something to do with their political stances if not more.

However, an insider spoke out against the rumours, explaining the real reason behind their estrangement during the game.

The source confirmed to Daily Mail that it has “nothing to do with Brittany,” and in fact, "Taylor sat with Travis's mom simply because she wanted to spend time with her.”

The outlet also reported that the two friends spent time together at a postgame party on Thursday night, further quashing the speculation.

This follows Brittany's fun-filled outing to Swift's Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam last July, where she was accompanied by her partner, the love of her life, and their adorable kids.