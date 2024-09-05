Nawaz ready for talks with all political parties, including PTI: Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. — APP/File

In a major development, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that “Nawaz Sharif wants unconditional dialogue with all parties, including the PTI”.



His remarks came days after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rebuffed reports of receiving directions from its supremo to initiate talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and other parties.

“We have also maintained the same stance before the PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly,” said Sanaullah while talking to a local TV channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had categorically denied that the ruling party received any specific directions from Nawaz to initiate talks with the major opposition party.

Asif, in his statement, said that unless the PTI apologised for the May 9 violent incidents, there would be no room for progress in the negotiations with them.

Throwing shade at the PTI, the defence czar said that the premier had even proposed the Imran Khan-founded party to sign a charter of economy. However, neither the PTI founder nor any of his ministers responded to the proposal, he revealed.

In today's interaction, Sanaullah said: “PM Shehbaz shook hands with everyone two weeks ago and offered unconditional talks.”

Sanaullah recalled that Nawaz had urged all stakeholders to sit together to pull the country out of crisis and the former premier also reiterated his stance at the PML-N's top leadership huddle earlier this week.

The PM's aide also urged the PTI to change its "stubborn attitude" for making the talks fruitful.

The ruling party leaders' statements came amid reports that the PML-N had purportedly approached Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for holding talks with the the Imran-founded party.

Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan, was nominated by incarcerated Imran to hold talks with the ruling parties.

Commenting on Achakzai offer for talks, he said, the party also had conversation with the PkMAP chief and that the leader also wanted to move forward.

The PML-N believes in democracy and dialogue to settle down the political issues, he added.

Commenting on Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s resignation, Sanaullah said that it may be difficult for Mengal to immediately withdraw his resignation within a day.

A day earlier, Mengal tendered his resignation from the lower house of parliament over the "worsening situation" in Balochistan, declaring "no confidence" in the state, the president and the prime minister.

The BNP-M chief insisted on sticking to his decision after meeting a government delegation headed by PM’s aide Sanaullah today in which they assured the politician of addressing his grievances.

Sanaullah said today that they agreed on resolving Balochistan issues as a top priority. Referring to his meeting with the BNP chief, he added that the government listened to Mengal’s concerns and assured him that his presence in parliament is of significant importance to the province.