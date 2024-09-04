Prince William, Prince Harry spark reactions with bombshell decision

Prince Harry has been asked to take the first step to help heal his ongoing rift with the royal family amid reports of his alleged new demand to his eldest brother Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex, who made headlines for his brief trip to the UK to attend the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes last week, did not dare to say "hi" to Prince William even being under the same roof with him.



Harry and William have reportedly set conditions for each other to reconcile as both of them are allegedly demanding apology from one another.

Discussing the rift between Harry and the royal family, commentator Lizzie Cundy claimed that there is "one word" Harry hasn't said to his family to patch up differences.



"Prince William won't doesn't want him back, and I think Harry needs to take a look at himself. There's one word he hasn't said, which is 'sorry' - seems to be the hardest word for them both, but they need to apologise," Cundy told GBNA.

Cundy, while sharing thoughts on the reports of Harry possible part-time return to the Firm, claimed that both the Sussexes have "lost popularity" in America and they could also possibly lose their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

Cundy explained: "Let's not forget, the Netflix contract is going - everything they touch seems to turn to rubbish. They've lost all credibility, they've lost popularity, they've lost their way."

Offering her verdict on the reports of Harry considering a UK return, host Nana Akua admitted that she is "not surprised" that the Duke may be "unhappy in his situation" in America.

She added: "It's not really surprising that apparently he's unhappy with his current situation, and here are now rumours that he wants to return to the fold of the Royal family. I don't know how true they are, but these things do tend to end up having a ring of truth to them."