Ex-MNA Ali Wazir secures bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Former lawmaker in the National Assembly Ali Wazir on Wednesday secured bail in a terrorism case from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which ordered him to submit a surety bond worth Rs25,000.
Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader's bail plea today in which the detained politician was represented by his lawyer Attaullah Kundi.
Wazir is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in connection with a terrorism case.
The firebrand politician had approached the high court after the rejection of his bail petition by an anti-terrorism court in a case relating to manhandling the cops and snatching a weapon from them.
The ex-MNA from South Waziristan spent years in jail as he was booked in several cases in different police stations, pertaining to delivering hate speeches against state institutions. He was released multiple times but rearrested again.
Last month, the former parliamentarian was arrested by Islamabad police from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Hospital where he brought an injured youth following an accident with the politician’s car, The News reported.
The police blamed Wazir for disrupting law and order by "manhandling" the cops besides "snatching a gun from one of them" at the hospital which led to the filing of a case against the politician under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
