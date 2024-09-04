Brian May shares recent health scare, downplays 'minor stroke' in new video

Queen guitarist Brian May, 77, has shared a recent health scare, revealing that he suffered a "minor stroke" about a week ago.



May disclosed this information in a video posted to YouTube and Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, while discussing his new documentary, "Brian May: The Badgers, The Farmers and Me".

"Good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago... it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm. So was a little scary," the musician recalled.

"I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went, blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!" he humorously mentioned his ambulance ride to the hospital in Surrey, England.

Adding further he said, "didn't want to say anything at the time" because he doesn't "want sympathy."

He made this comment while sharing his recent health scare, downplaying the seriousness of his "minor stroke".

"I’m grounded I’m not allowed to go out – well I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high, not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I’m good," he explained as a plane flew over his head.

The guitarist has experienced multiple health issues in the past, including a heart attack in May 2020, which occurred after he injured himself while gardening, specifically tearing his gluteus maximus muscles, as he had shared in a previous Instagram video.

"I could not believe the pain," the songwriter said at the time. "Eventually I had another MRI, but this time I had one of the lower spine, and sure enough ... I had a compressed sciatic nerve — quite severely compressed — and that's why I had this feeling that someone was putting a screwdriver in my back."