Demi Moore reveals shocking health secret ahead of film release

Demi Moore drops major detail about upcoming film The Substance

Demi Moore is offering a rare insight into pushing boundaries in her career ahead of her upcoming film, The Substance.

The 60-year-old actress, who is known for pulling off complex roles with grace, reflected on her intense experience of filming the upcoming body horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat.

During an exclusive interview with the L.A. Times, Demi revealed that the production took a toll on her health, both physically and emotionally.

She told the outlet, "To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret [Qualley] working, I got shingles (a rare condition that is often triggered by stress).

In a shocking revelation, she confessed, "I then lost around 20 pounds."

Demi shared that she didn't hold back from giving her all in the film as this was the kind of project where you had to give everything.

She explained, "You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table. It called for it, and it’s what you want to bring to it."

The Ghost actress said it was a turning point for her career, exploring the darker, more complex aspects of the human psyche.

The Substance, a film that serves as a mirror to the internal struggles of youth in pursuit of perfection, is slated to hit theatres on September 20, 2024.