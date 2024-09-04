Prince William receives message from Harry amid reunion, abdication speculations

Prince Harry, who recently visited to the UK, has reportedly sent a message to his eldest brother Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex has allegedly demanded 'Prince William apology' as he outlined terms for royal return, according to a new report.



"Harry would only consider returning to the Royal Family fold if Prince William apologised to him," the source told the Mirror.

There are also speculations that Prince William is being asked to prepare to take over much earlier than anticipated amid his dad's deteriorating health.



The future King has already taken on a bigger role as the King prefers his opinion in much of the decision-making.

The father-of-two, who's said to be open to taking up a "temporary role" to support the royal family if King Charles asks, will not return to the Firm without an apology from William.



King Charles III's younger son, who moved to the US after stepping down as a working royal in 2020, was reported to be planning his reintegration into his social circles in London after becoming unsettled in Montecito.



Meanwhile, the two feuding brothers came face to face for the first time this year last week but did not speak.

On the other hand, Harry has been open about his desire to be provided with a higher level of security when visiting the country of his birth. It is understood that concern over his and his family's security remains an issue.



The Duke recently denied to put his family at risk, saying he would not bring back Meghan Markle to the UK while his security provision remained at its current level.