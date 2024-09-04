Winona Ryder explains how she's been 'married' to Keanu Reeves since 1992

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are keeping their on-screen vows alive — at least through text!

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Beetlejuice star shared that she and her Bran Stoker's Dracula co-star still refer to each other as “husband” and “wife” over text, decades after their characters wed in the 1992 film.

“We do text,” Ryder confirmed, revealing their charmingly old-school habit of identifying themselves in messages despite modern technology.

She then recounted a sweet exchange where she wished Reeves a happy birthday. “I was like, ‘Happy birthday, my husband!’” Ryder recalled, signing off with her nickname, Noni.

Reeves kept the tradition alive and responded with, “Hey, wife! Love you! KR, 57."

The pair’s unique connection stems from their time filming the 1992 film Bran Stoker's Dracula, where Ryder believes they were technically married by a real Romanian priest during their characters’ wedding scene.

“I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,” she said in a 2018 EW interview, noting that director Francis Ford Coppola used a real priest for the scene.

While Ryder and Reeves have never dated, their enduring friendship has led to several film reunions, including A Scanner Darkly in 2006 and Destination Wedding in 2018.