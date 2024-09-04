Blake Shelton amicably parted ways with Warner Music Nashville after 23 years

Blake Shelton and Warner Music Nashville will no longer work together

Blake Shelton has recently parted ways with Warner Music Nashville after more than two decades of collaboration.



In a statement on September 3, Blake said, “I moved to Nashville when I was 17 to sing country music and get a record deal. Along with the support from Warner, my dreams come true, and then some,” per Variety.

“It’s impossible to name everyone who has had a hand in all the success we enjoyed, but a huge and heartfelt thank you to the Giant Records, Warner Bros. Records and Warner Music Nashville staff and family,” stated the musician.

Blake’s first album with Warner’s Nashville division was his sophomore release The Dreamer, which was released earlier in 2003. His last full album for the label, Body Language, came out more than three years ago, in May 2021.

In response, the company also issued a statement, saying, “Working alongside Blake these past 23 years has been an honour and a privilege.”

“Together, we’ve celebrated a record number of hit songs, sold-out tours and award wins. Blake’s talent is undeniable, but that wit of his, and the countless moments of laughter he’s given us remind us how fun this business of music can be,” it read.

It further said, “While our time together has come to an end, we count ourselves amongst his biggest fans and are grateful for the ride with this true gentleman and icon.”