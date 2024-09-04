Gwyneth Paltrow spills the tea about her return to acting

Why Gwyneth Paltrow returned to acting after five years?

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently returned to acting after five years because of her 20-year-old daughter, Apple.



A source spilled to the DailyMail.com, “Gwyneth signed on to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme thanks to her daughter, who has had a crush on the Dune star for years.”

For the unversed, Gwyneth will star alongside Timothee in Marty Supreme, an upcoming movie inspired by the “life of Marty Reisman and the world of professional ping-pong players”.

The upcoming movie is directed by Josh Safdie and Gwyneth’s role is unspecified.

“As soon as Gwyneth told Apple that Timothee is not only a producer but also the lead actor, she pleaded with her mom to accept,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “After reading it and loving it, despite having no major wish to act right now, she was convinced by Apple, who intends to be on set as much as possible.”

Deadline also reported that plot specifics are “still under wraps,” but the movie will be “a fictionalised original, rather than a biopic”.

Responding to a question about acing in 2023, Gwyneth told a panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival, “I am happy now with what I am doing in Goop, but I never say never.”

“I don’t know what the future will hold. If I am not busy running Goop, and if one of my best friends, says please come and do that with us, I might consider,” added the actress.