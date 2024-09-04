General Hospital's Emma Samms reveals being ‘third attempt’ for role casting

General Hospital star Emma Samms on casting of General Hospital

General Hospital star Emma Samms “had no clue” she was the “the third attempt to find somebody for” her role of "Holly Sutton" in soap.



The 64-year-old actress, who is going to reprise her role in the popular soap in early September, shared with Variety in an interview that other A-listers were also considered before her to play the character of Sutton.

“I didn’t realise when I started that I was the third attempt to find somebody for a new romantic relationship for Luke,” she revealed to the outlet, talking about actor Tony Geary.

“They had tried really amazing people, like Janine Turner and Demi Moore. So I was sort of the last-ditch attempt in that regard.”

“But I had no clue, which is probably extremely valuable and helped me a lot,” Samms continued.

“I just came in sort of innocent, and ‘I’ll do the best I can’ sort of thing. And I just somehow got away with it. I was very fortunate.”

Samms also gushed about reuniting with Jonathon Jackson in the upcoming episodes, whom she has never directly shared the screen with, but considers it a “gift” to work with the five-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, all thanks to executive producer Frank Valentini.

“It’s such a gift that Frank has given me, working with Jonathan, who is, obviously, a very, very good actor,” she added.

“That’s undisputed — but he’s also really nice. And we have a very similar way of approaching the work, and we realized that that is because we were both trained by Tony Geary.”