Adele writes heartfelt note fans fans after wrapping up show in Munich

Adele thanked her fans for outpouring of love at Munich residency:Video

Adele has recently written a gratitude note for her devoted fans after finishing off her shows in Munich, Germany.



Taking to Instagram on September 3, the Hello hit-maker posted a montage, featuring highlights from “Adele World” for her fans around the globe.

Reflecting on her “phenomenal experience in Munich, the songstress wrote, “I am truly touched by the genuine outpouring of love and good will I felt from every single person who came to every single show.”

Adele believed, “It was the best vibes all round. I’ve never seen anything like these shows it was truly spectacular.”

The singer also revealed she’s “beyond honoured to have been asked to do them”.

“I hope those of you who came had the best time at ‘Adele World’. I had the time of my life adding all the personal and immersive touches to it,” stated the 36-year-old.

The Skyfall crooner also thanked her team and teammates, saying, “There truly is no feeling like standing in front of people you’ve never met, belting out a bunch of songs that changed your life that in ways somehow changed theirs too.”

In the end, Adele added, “It’s truly remarkable and an extraordinary story to be able to tell. I’ve been sobbing watching this beautiful video! Danke Munchen!”

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter previously announced that she would be taking a long break from music while performing at one of her shows in Munich.