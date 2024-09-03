Amal Clooney stuns in orange jumpsuit with George Clooney as they depart Venice

Amal Clooney leaves Venice with George following Wolfs movie backlash.

Amal Clooney dazzled as she departed the Venice Film Festival alongside her husband George Clooney on Tuesday.

The international human rights lawyer looked stunning in an orange jumpsuit, radiating glamour as she boarded a river taxi with her Hollywood star husband.

Complementing her chic outfit, Amal added a touch of elegance with gold heels and a white Prada handbag.

In contrast, George opted for a more laid-back look, pairing a navy T-shirt with taupe slacks.

The couple’s exit from the festival followed the promotion of George’s latest film, Wolfs, which has faced harsh criticism.

The movie, branded by critics as a "messy" one-star flop and an "unbearable comedy," was far from the star-studded success anticipated.

Wolfs, the $200 million Apple TV+ film set to hit theaters on September 20, pairs Hollywood heavyweights Clooney and Brad Pitt in a crime-driven comedy, but critics have not been kind.

The film follows the two stars as they begrudgingly team up to handle a scandal involving a tough-on-crime DA and a dead one-night stand.

IGN's Siddhant Adlakha compared the film to "a slick student project" with too much style and not enough substance, likening it to something a "rich teen" might make after binging on early Guy Ritchie films.

Xan Brooks of The Guardian quipped that director Jon Watts, known for his success with the Spider-Man trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, may have created little more than "the film of the meme where two Spideys point at each other."