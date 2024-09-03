Prince Harry gets special residence for stay in UK amid security woes

Prince Harry’s living situation in the UK is ambiguous since he and his Meghan Markle were evicted from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex made a secret dash to his home country last week to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, amid his legal war with the UK Home Office over his security.

Previously, the royal has opted to stay in hotels during his brief visits, but this time around, the Harry was offered a nice family residence for the duration of his recent visit, a source revealed.

Harry stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, the childhood home of Princess Diana, for his surprise dash to UK, per People Magazine.

The service, which was held two days before the 27th anniversary of Diana’s death on August 31, also marked the first time in two years Harry was under the same roof as his estranged brother Prince William.

According to reports, the feuding brothers made no attempt to communicate each other during the sombre event despite being yards away.

“Most people were astounded that Harry came,” one attendee told the outlet. “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

Meanwhile, if Harry had to stay at one of the royal residences, he has to seek “give notice” to the palace one month prior to make sure necessary arrangements are made.

The palace was reportedly unable to grant Harry’s last-minute accommodation request, last time he visited UK.