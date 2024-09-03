Buckingham Palace shares major update about King Charles amid cancer battle

King Charles shared a delightful message after marking a special milestone during his cancer treatment.

On September 2, Buckingham Palace issued a statement, updating about the Monarch's recent royal engagement.

The message alongside delightful photos reads, "This weekend, The King visited the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s Flower Show at Duthie Park."

"Marking the 200th anniversary of the summer flower show, The King met exhibitors and RHSA members, and viewed floral displays, including vegetables entered in the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group competition."

The statement added, "Earlier this year, His Majesty became the official patron of RHS Aberdeen, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late grandfather, King George VI."

Notably, King Charles' new life update came amid speculations that Prince Harry reached out to old pals to make peace with the royal family.

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK to attend the memorial service of his beloved uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, where his estranged brother Prince William, was also spotted.