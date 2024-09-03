General Hospital's Adam J. Harrington gets ‘shot’ off ABC soap

Adam J. Harrington confirms General Hospital star exit

Adam J. Harrington, the General Hospital star who played the role of John 'Jagger' Cates for 63 episodes on the long-running ABC soap opera, confirmed his exit from the show.



The 51-year-old Canadian actor started playing the role after being played by Antonio Sabato, Jr. from 1992 to 1995, after its revival in Port Charles as an FBI agent in February.

Fans were concerned for John's fate after he was shot twice by the mobster Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, confronting him in the rain in last Friday's episode.

“Well @GeneralHospital it was a BLAST, literally!” Adam, who has a following of 18K Instagram/X followers, shared in a message on twitter, Sunday.

“To @valentinifrank, producers and writers,” he wrote in his farewell. “Thank you for the SHOT at joining your world. I loved it. To the phenomenal cast and crew. It was a honor to witness the CALIBER of your work. Now, seriously, I will miss you all.”

In a followup message for General Hospital viewers and fans, Harington wrote, “It's been a honor being in your world, and feeling your passion.”

“To those who have written a goodbye, I've read every word and I'm deeply humbled. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Until we meet again,” he further wrote.