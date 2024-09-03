Prince Harry becomes emotional at uncle’s funeral as William stays close by

The royal brothers stood close to each other while chatting with others

Prince Harry's emotional tribute at the memorial service for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, left guests "astounded."

His unexpected visit to the UK, just two days before the 27th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's passing, did not result in a public reconciliation with his brother, Prince William.

At the August 29 service at St Mary’s Church in Norfolk, the estranged brothers sat separately, each surrounded by different groups of their maternal cousins.

“Most people were astounded that Harry came,” one of the reported 300 attendees told People.

“He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

Many guests, including members of the extended Spencer family and friends, gathered around Harry to speak with him at the service, according to the source.

Although the royal brothers stood close to each other while chatting with others, the source did not observe Harry speaking to William.

It is also understood that Harry did not see his father, King Charles, 75, who is being treated for cancer and is staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Harry spent time with his mother’s siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes, Earl Charles Spencer, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The duke remains close to Diana’s side of the family.

Lady Jane, Charles Spencer, and some of his Spencer cousins were by his side at the service to commemorate his Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in May, which no senior members of the Royal Family attended.

“I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects,” a royal insider told the publication.

A close source added: “Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people.

“He is very close to his mother's side of the family.”