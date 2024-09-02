Selena Gomez weighs in on singing in ‘Emilia Perez’

Selena Gomez reflects on her role in the upcoming movie, Emilia Perez

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about singing in her new movie, Emilia Perez.



Speaking at a Q&A at the Telluride Film Festival on September 1, the actress and singer said, “It was actually a totally different song.”

Reflecting on her musical role, the Only Murders in the Building actress stated, “It had a bit more of a rough sound to it and over the course of, you know, working with [singer-songwriter] Camille on the song intimately, it became almost like a ballad.”

“It was more of a story about a woman and phases of life that she goes through and it just was beautiful,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Selena mentioned, “I was in the studio for hours and hours and it was just so much fun, but also not trying to sing the way that I would normally sing.”

“I had to try and, you know, in my mind to think, ‘Okay, this is what were the limits I could reach within my character,” she continued.

Selena added, “And it was really therapeutic and I thought it was so beautifully done.”

“I thought it was very important to show her and her true form, you know, just wanting to be who she is,” concluded the actress and singer.

Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez will release in limited theatres on November 1, and later stream on Netflix on November 13.