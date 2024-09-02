Princess Beatrice 'addresses tension' between William, Harry after funeral

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral

Princess Beatrice has initiated discussions with Prince Harry and Prince William following their recent encounter in the UK, according to a source.



The Princess of York, who maintains strong relationships with both cousins, is working to facilitate peace talks between the feuding brothers, reported GB News.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last Wednesday.

Lord Fellowes, who was married to Lady Jane Spencer, Princess Diana's sister, and served as the late Queen's private secretary, was honoured at the service. Despite their presence at the same event, eyewitnesses reported that the brothers kept their distance and did not interact during Harry's visit to the UK, marking their first face-to-face meeting in over a year.

Following the funeral, Princess Beatrice reached out to both William and Harry in an effort to improve their strained relationship.

An insider revealed to the New York Post that Beatrice has "spoken to the two brothers to try to improve the situation." Additionally, the Spencers are reportedly working behind the scenes to mend the rift between the brothers.

A friend of the Spencers told The Daily Beast: "Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile.

"They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors."

The friend added: "Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane."

Another ally of the family said: "They both adore Jane [Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her.

"It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water.

"It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events."



