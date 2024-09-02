Matt Smith thinks too much ‘policing’ of stories is a ‘shame’

Matt Smith confesses he is not on board with 'trigger warnings': More inside

Matt Smith has recently expressed his disappointment about “policing” of stories through trigger warnings.



In a new interview with The Times of London, The Crown actor said, “Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame.”

“I’m not sure I’m on board with trigger warnings,” remarked Matt.

The House of Dragon star explained, “It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything’s being dialed and dumbed down.”

“We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something,” he stated.

Earlier in February, speaking to BBC, Matt addressed trigger warning in the wake of Doctor Who.

The actor mentioned, “I always thought that was one of the great things of doing Doctor Who.”

“That you scared children, in a controlled way, but you did scare them. Imagine you go to kids watching Doctor Who, ‘By the way, this might scare you.’ No, I’m not into it,’” added Matt.

Matt is not the first actor to speak out about “trigger warnings” this year.

Judi Dench was surprised to learn that theatre audiences were “routinely being warned about potentially distressing content, including abuse, violence, and loud noises”.

Ralph Fiennes pointed out that theatregoers had “gone soft” in an interview with the BBC.

“The impact of theatre should be that you’re shocked, and should be that you’re disturbed, I don’t think you should be prepared for these things,” he continued.

Ralph further said, “It’s the shock, it’s the unexpected, that’s what makes an act of theatre so exciting.”