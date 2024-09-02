King Charles has managed to irritate everyone, even Camilla

King Charles is reportedly navigating a particularly challenging year for the Royal Family, with tensions mounting and relationships fraying, including with Queen Camilla.



The 2024 royal saga has been marked by a series of high-profile disputes, including the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William, Prince Andrew’s residency issues with the Royal Lodge, and the health crises involving Charles and Princess Kate.



Despite his public commitments, the King is said to be feeling the strain of these challenges.

According to insiders, King Charles is deeply concerned about the state of his reign, even after decades of preparation.

In response, he is reportedly seeking "spiritual counsel" to help navigate this tumultuous period and support him through the year’s unfolding events.

The King is reportedly grappling with mounting concerns over the state of the Royal Family, as revealed in an exclusive interview with Woman’s Day.

The source claims that the King is troubled by the numerous issues plaguing his family, from health and financial troubles to legal disputes.



The ongoing conflict over Andrew’s residency at the Royal Lodge has reportedly caused significant division within the family, leaving Princess Anne, Sophie, and Prince Edward disappointed with Charles’s handling of the situation.

Additionally, tensions with Prince Harry and Prince William continue to cast a shadow over the monarchy.

Further complicating matters, Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are said to be frustrated over what they perceive as a lack of protection for Andrew.

Even Queen Camilla is reportedly feeling the strain, as she bears the brunt of Charles’s irritability.