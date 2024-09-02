Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate happy occasion in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating a special celebration in their Montecito mansion following the Duke of Sussex’s secret trip to UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, will be honouring a close family member.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, turned 68, on September 2nd, Monday, who shares a close bond with her son-in-law and her grandchildren.

Doria is often known to look after the children, especially when Prince Harry and Meghan are attending to their engagements.

The celebration comes after Prince Harry attended the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. The royal had left immediately after attending the sombre service.

Prior to her special day, Meghan honoured her mother in her speech during the Sussexes’ Colombia visit, as she celebrated Afro-Colombian women.

“I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them,” Meghan told the crowd.

“So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity,” she continued.

“Ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well.”

Prince Harry also got a shoutout as Meghan shared that the role of men is “crucial” in empowering women and “my husband is an example of this.”

It is believed that Doria was paramount in looking after Archie and Lilibet during the Colombia trip last month.