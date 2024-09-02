Meghan Markle deals with major heartbreak after Prince Harry’s shock move

Meghan Markle seemingly left in tears as Prince Harry is all set to make a life-changing decision to make his royal return possible.

For the unversed, several reports have claimed that the Duke of Sussex is considering reuniting with his family in the UK, but he is stuck in a difficult position.

Charlotte Griffiths told the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential that the former working royal might have to choose between his father King Charles and his beloved wife.

The royal expert said, "Prince Harry is the definition of stuck between a rock and a hard place, and I suppose you call that no man’s land."

"On one hand you've got a woman who is known as tungsten because she's so steely and, on the other hand, you've got the King of England and these are two big personalities he has to manage," Charlotte shared.

Moreover, the royal commentator believes that Harry is "totally stuck" and he has to "find a way to get back to England and he doesn't seem to be able to do that..." due to his emotional dilemma.

It has been said that Harry, who is prioritising reconciliation with the royal family, could hurt Meghan.