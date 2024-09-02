Winona Ryder talks losing major role due to media backlash

Winona Ryder reflects on lost opportunities due to negative media attention at the peak of her career in a recent interview.
One of the losses the Lost Souls actress had to face was the role of Clementine in Charlie Kaufman’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Ryder, 52, revealed that the role was offered to her before finally going to Kate Winslet.
“It was such a brilliant script and [director Michel Gondry and I] were at this little restaurant and people kept coming up to me and there was a random paparazzi guy outside, which was kind of unusual for me, but I just remember [Gondry’s] face, and trying to convince him that this isn’t normal, and I know it’s not normal,” she revealed in a recent interview with Esquire.
“There was baggage,” Ryder added. “Trying to convince someone to ignore the noise around me was tough. I saw it in their eyes. I lost a lot of parts because of that.”
The Black Swan actress went on to recount plenty of lost opportunities due to the media trial around her shoplifting incident, personal life, romantic relationships, and mental health.
Ryder also expressed that she was discouraged to return to Hollywood since she was "drilled" with the phrase, “If you take a break, you can’t come back.”
However, the actress eventually made her comeback with Stranger Things as Joyce Byers in 2016.
Paul Mescal reflects on Gladiator II’s plotline and praises director in a new interview
Joe Alwyn’s new movie has its world premiere at the event on August 31
She also spoke about the increased scrutiny from the press
Rihanna ready for third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky, claims source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018
In May 2023, Meghan, Harry, and Meghan's mother were pursued by paparazzi in a car chase