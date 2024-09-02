George Clooney on working with Brad Pitt, ‘It's fun’

George Clooney on friendship and work with Brad Pitt

George Clooney got candid on working with his Wolfs castmate and longtime friend, Brad Pitt over the years.



The 63-year-old superstar playfully opened up on his many years of friendship with Pitt, 60 while attending the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1.

“There's nothing good about it,” he joked to PEOPLE while nodding his head and signing some autographs on the red carpet. “It's all a disaster.”

However, George added, more seriously this time, “It's fun to work with people you know really well.”

George and the Fight Club star appeared at the premiere of their movie with their significant others, by their sides, Amal Clooney and Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The movie’s synopsis states, “Hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiralling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart.”

The same day, the actor also broke silence on the recent controversial New York Times article which claimed he and Pitt received “more than $35 million each” for their roles in the movie.

“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported.”