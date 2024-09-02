George Clooney slams fake claims about his, Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolf’ salary

George Clooney on his and Brad Pitt's 'Wolfs' salary

George Clooney got candid about his and his Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt’s salary for starring in the movie.



The Academy Award winner talked about “an interesting article” by The New York Times that claimed he and Pitt received more than $35 million for the movie, while speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference on Sunday.

“Whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported,” Clooney made clear.

“And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films.”

Clooney’s statement and revelation come after last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that pressed on the issue of talent being underpaid in the industry over the years, with Clooney previously stating that “actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living” in a statement last July.

“This is an inflection point in our industry,” said Clooney at the time. “For our industry to survive, that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now.”