Prince Harry's security boosted for New York trip after previous incident

Prince Harry is scheduled to travel to New York this month to attend the Diana Award Event

Prince Harry's security detail will be bolstered during his upcoming visit to New York following a recent incident that raised safety concerns.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is scheduled to travel to New York this month to attend the Diana Award Event and further some of his philanthropic endeavours.

The visit coincides with major events such as the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, though the exact dates of his stay remain unspecified, reported GB News.

This trip, which Harry will undertake alone without Meghan, will see an increased security presence provided by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The decision to enhance security comes after a "reckless" incident in May 2023, where Harry, Meghan, and her mother were pursued by paparazzi through the city following an event at the Ziegfeld Theatre. The added security measures, which are funded by taxpayers, reflect ongoing concerns for the couple's safETY.

The intelligence chief of the NYP wrote to the Met back in December: “We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behaviour on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question.

“The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks.

“Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment.”

A representative for the Sussexes claimed at the time that they “were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi”.

Prince William's Earthshot Prize is also holding an event in New York that week, though the future King has decided against appearing in person.

Instead, he will likely send a video message to the Earthshot Innovation Summit, which is scheduled to take place at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan on September 24.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the overlap between the two events appears to be deliberate.

Fitzwilliams said: “I think the timing was in Harry's mind when he arranged this simply because he knew it would get extra publicity.

“William does not intend to go over [to New York] for the summit for Earthshot.”